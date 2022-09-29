Lancaster to host ribbon cutting for Skytower Park on Oct. 6

The city of Lancaster will host a ribbon-cutting event next week to celebrate the opening of its new-and-improved Skytower Park.

The ceremony is free and open to the public. It starts at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Skytower Park, located at 43434 Vineyard Drive. Free treats from Kona Ice will be available, while supplies last.

Lancaster’s Parks, Arts, Recreation, & Community Services Department will unveil the freshly completed park, featuring a new public art mural, fitness zone, and playground. Park visitors can also expect additional improvements in the activity room, restrooms, and basketball courts.

“We take great pride in helping residents and visitors relax in our remarkable desert landscape and over 450 acres of parks here in Lancaster,” said Mayor R. Rex Parris. “Skytower Park is a fundamental park for youth baseball and softball, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to this beautiful resource.”

“The Skytower Park revitalization is just one of the many ways we ensure the city has new recreational opportunities and beautified amenities for community members of all ages,” Parris added.

To learn more about Skytower Park and the ribbon cutting, visit www.cityoflancasterca.gov/SkytowerPark.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

