Countdown to Palmdale’s Kaleidoscope: Art & Music Festival

PALMDALE – Unique art experiences and activities for the entire family will be offered at Palmdale’s sixth annual Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Palmdale Amphitheater, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard. Admission, parking, and many activities at the event are free.

Children’s activities include:

Kids Edition: Brush Strokes Live Studio Classes, starting at 10:30 a.m., where young artists are invited to try their hand at painting. Instruction and painting supplies are free. Participants must be 7 to 13 years old and accompanied by an adult. The sessions will be held at 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 5 p.m. Onsite registration is first come, first served, so participants should arrive early to secure a spot.

A Tot Area for children ages 6 and under, with an obstacle course of tents, tunnels, ball pits, and bubbles.

Little Artist booth, where children can bring out their inner chalk artist by coloring with chalk, and taking photos with their completed artwork at the photo station.

An accessibility space with sensory-friendly activities for people of all ages.

Music, art, food, artisan creations, painting classes, and locally crafted beer and wine will also be part of the Kaleidoscope experience. There are two stages of live music this year — the Amphitheater mainstage, known as the Kaleidoscope Tapestry Stage, and a second Mosaic Stage in the expanded portion of the festival.

Musical lineup

Kaleidoscope’s main stage will feature The Bracken Band at 10 a.m.; Cuban-born musician San Miguel at 11:30 a.m.; LP and The Vinyl at 1 p.m.; Upstream at 2:45 p.m.; and Finnegan Blue finishing the day with a performance at 4:30 p.m.

The Mosaic Stage will feature DNA Studio #1 playing at 10 a.m.; High-D Boys at 11 a.m.; DNA Studio #2 at 12 p.m.; Illunis at 1:15 p.m; Antelope Valley singer/songwriter Janell Crampton at 2:15 p.m.; Mayde in Ireland at 3:30 p.m.; and Siren Valley at 4:30 p.m.

For complete details, visit www.KaleidoscopeArtFestival.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

