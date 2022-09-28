Free ‘Spooky Movie Nights’ at Palmdale City Library next month

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E Palmdale Blvd., will host free spooky movie nights every Wednesday in October at 5:30 p.m.

Featured movies include:

The Addams Family 2 (PG) on Oct. 5

Monster House (PG) on Oct. 12

Hocus Pocus (PG) on Oct. 19

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) on Oct. 26.

All ages are welcome, and popcorn will be provided, while supplies last.

“We are excited to bring movie nights back to the library this Halloween season,” said Public Services Manager Josephine Trott. “Movie nights offer a free, safe and fun activity for the whole family, and leads up to our annual Halloween and Dia de los Muertos event, which will be on Friday, Oct. 28, from 2 to 4 p.m.”

Movie nights are made possible through the support of the Friends of the Palmdale Library.

The Palmdale City Library is open seven days a week — Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–