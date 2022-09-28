Free disposal day at Lancaster Landfill Oct. 8

LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley.

Residents of unincorporated communities will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Lancaster Landfill, located at 600 East Ave. F, the Supervisor’s office announced.

People must bring a driver’s license or other proof of residency in an unincorporated area. Unincorporated areas include Lake Los Angeles, Quartz Hill, Antelope Acres, Hi Vista, Llano, Pearblossom, Sun Village, Littlerock, Valyermo, Acton, Elizabeth Lake, Lake Hughes, Green Valley, Roosevelt, Agua Dulce, Fairmont, Neenach, Three Points, Leona Valley, Desert View Highlands and Juniper Hills.

Kern County residents and people who live within the city limits of Palmdale and Lancaster are excluded from the event. No business waste, tires or household hazardous waste – such as paint, used motor oil or batteries – will be accepted Oct. 8. Other free waste disposal events are also coming up in the Antelope Valley.

Free tire collection events are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Los Angeles County Public Works road yards in the Antelope Valley:

4859 West Ave. L-12, Quartz Hill;

38126 Sierra Highway, Palmdale;

17341 East Ave. J, Lake Los Angeles, and

8505 East Ave. T, Littlerock.

In addition, the Antelope Valley Environmental Collection Center operates on the first and third Saturday of each month to accept household hazardous waste such as paint, oil and batteries as well as old electronic devices such as TVs, monitors, computers and printers. The center is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturday of every month at 1200 West City Ranch Road, Palmdale, west of Tierra Subida Avenue, adjoining Waste Management’s Antelope Valley landfill.

[Information via news release from the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.]

–