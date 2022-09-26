Teen hit, killed by vehicle in Quartz Hill

QUARTZ HILL – An 18-year-old pedestrian walking in the traffic lane was struck and killed by a vehicle in Quartz Hill Sunday night, authorities said.

It happened around 10:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the intersection of 42nd Street West and West Avenue L, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The pedestrian “was walking within the westbound traffic lane of Avenue L, just west of 42nd Street West,” when he was struck by a 2004 Honda Element traveling westbound on Avenue L, according to the CHP report.

The Honda’s driver “was unable to slow/stop the vehicle in time, resulting in fatal injuries to [the pedestrian],” the CHP report states. The pedestrian’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but the pedestrian was an 18-year-old male from Lancaster, according to the CHP report.

The Honda’s driver, 52-year-old Robert Moreno of Lancaster, was not injured in the crash, according to the CHP report.

“The involvement of alcohol/or drugs was ruled out at the scene of the crash,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer J. Merager at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

