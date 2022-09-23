Palmdale training and recruiting lifeguards for 2023 season

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registration for its October Lifeguard Academy at Courson Park Pool, 39226 10th Street East, and Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Avenue Q-9.

Participants who successfully complete the academy will receive the American Red Cross lifeguarding certification necessary to apply to become a City of Palmdale Lifeguard I and are guaranteed an interview. Anyone hired as a lifeguard will earn $18.48/hour, with bonus pay up to $2000. Register for the Lifeguard Academy is available online at www.PlayPalmdale.com.

Participants must be able to swim a minimum of 100 yards continuously prior to the first day of the course. New for this year’s academy is a shallow water certification option and a swim test that only requires a 100-yard continuous swim and a brick retrieval in water up to five feet. Participants may qualify for either deep water or shallow water certification. Deep water certification requires a swim test that includes a 300-yard swim with a 10-foot brick recovery dive. Participants in the academy must be at least 15 ½ years old by the start of the class. All lifeguard candidates who wish to apply for a job must be 17 years of age by July 1, 2023.

Another incentive being offered this year – academy fees will be reimbursed to any participant who completes the training and is hired as a lifeguard with the city of Palmdale. The fee for the Lifeguard Academy is $132 for Palmdale residents and $175 for non-residents. The course fee includes textbooks and supplies, including facial covering, pocket mask, hip pack, and Red Cross certification fee.

Registration for the October class will close on Monday, Oct. 10, at 12 p.m. or when all spots are filled. Classes will be held Wednesday evenings, from 5 to 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 12 through Oct. 26.

The Lifeguard Academy is designed to train individuals with emergency and lifesaving skills. Participants unable to pass the initial swim test will be withdrawn from the class and the class fee with be fully refunded. For more information, call 661-267-5611 or email questions to parksrec@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

