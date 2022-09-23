LACo “I Matter: Girls Empowerment Conference” set for Oct. 1

Young girls across Los Angeles County are invited to learn how to turn their dreams into reality, receive wisdom from successful women innovators, connect with their peers, and exercise their girl power at the 8th annual “I Matter: Girls Empowerment Conference.”

The event — which is free and open to girls ages 12-18 — runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at East Los Angeles College. For Antelope Valley attendees, complimentary transportation will be available at the following locations and times:

Jackie Robinson Park: 8773 East Avenue R, Sun Village (pickup at 8 a.m.)

George Lane Park: 5520 W Ave L-8, Quartz Hill (pickup at 8:30 a.m.)

Themed “Girls with Dreams Become Women with Vision”, this year’s conference seeks to inspire young girls to pursue their dreams and educate them on becoming successful and powerful women in a global society, according to organizers.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Olivia Rosales will be the keynote speaker, kicking off a day of informative and fun-filled interactive workshops where girls can learn from experts about what it takes to be successful in today’s world, create once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, and become empowered to make their dreams come true. There also will be lots of “swag” and a DJ-powered Girl Power Lunch Party, according to organizers.

The interactive workshops will include:

Girls Directing Change – view and discuss powerful short films created by youth aimed at educating young people about critical mental health and social justice issues.

Step into Your Power – an unapologetic space where girls to tap into their strengths and cultivate a feeling of belonging in all spaces.

Be YOU Vision Board – Focus on building self-love, self-esteem and finding genuine happiness by being your true self.

Think You Can Dance? – join the groove and immerse yourself in the movement and culture of hip hop and other popular dance styles.

The Art of Spinning – get hands-on experience of spinning like a club DJ while also learning the career and business side of DJing.

You Throw Like a Girl – learn how women have been breaking gender stereotypes in the field of sports, politics, and business; not only on the field but off the field as well.

GEC Resource Activation – spend some time networking, connecting with peers, enjoying art-based activities and resources hosted by various government and community-based organizations.

Parents do not attend the conference, as this is an event solely for girls ages 12-18. The conference is free but registration is limited. For more information, including transportation options, visit the 2022 Girls Empowerment Conference website at https://parks.lacounty.gov/gec2022/.

[Information via news release from Los Angeles County.]

