Raising Cane’s is one step closer to new Palmdale location

PALMDALE – The demolition of the former Pier 1 retail site to make way for a new Raising Cane’s restaurant was approved at a site plan review hearing held on Thursday, Sept. 22, Palmdale city officials announced. The project is located on an existing outer parcel of the Antelope Valley Mall at 1105 West Rancho Vista Boulevard.

“It is great to see this highly anticipated site plan move forward with Raising Cane’s choosing the former Pier 1 Imports location,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “We were sad to see Pier 1 close, but through our city’s efforts this spot could soon be filled with a new national tenant bringing another great restaurant to Palmdale.”

“We are so excited about the opportunity of bringing our One Love to Palmdale,” said Cheryl Reed, Raising Cane’s Regional Vice President of Operations. “We look forward to continuing to work with our partners in the community, and to hopefully opening our doors in Palmdale soon.”

Once completed the restaurant is anticipated to employ between 40 to 50 staff. The plan calls for demolishing the existing building and construction of a new 3,200 square foot restaurant building with both indoor and outdoor seating, a two-lane, side-by-side drive-through configuration, vehicle, and bicycle parking spaces, and upgraded drought-tolerant landscaping and lighting throughout the project site. ADA accessibility will also be updated. This location is anticipated to open in Summer 2023.

For more information, contact Palmdale’s Economic Development division at 661-267-5125 or email economicdevelopment@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–