Driver killed in two-vehicle collision in Lancaster [UPDATED]

LANCASTER – A male driver died Thursday morning in a two-vehicle collision in Lancaster involving a female driver who ran a stop sign, authorities said.

The crash happened around 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the intersection of Avenue F and 30th Street West.

According to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station:

The male adult was traveling westbound on Avenue F in a Toyota Tacoma. The female adult was driving northbound on 30th Street West in a Chevy Silverado and reportedly did not stop at the posted stop sign at the intersection with Avenue F.

A broadside crash occurred in the middle of the intersection with the male adult driver succumbing to his injuries at the scene.”

His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification. Authorities did not say what, if any, injuries were sustained by the female driver. Her name was not released.

The collision remains under investigation. It is unknown if speed or alcohol/drugs played a role, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff Station by calling 661-948-8466.

UPDATE: Paramedics took the female driver to a hospital with moderate injuries, according to Lt. Clint Skaggs of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. Skaggs said the investigation is continuing and “it’s possible” the female driver could face criminal charges, “but not at this time.”

–