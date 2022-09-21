Public safety teams to conduct door-to-door surveys near Jane Reynolds Park on Sept. 22

Lancaster city staff and members of the local Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will be knocking on doors this Thursday in neighborhoods near Jane Reynolds Park to get feedback from residents on how to improve safety at the park.

“The city’s Public Safety and Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Community Services (PARCS) teams want residents to feel safe and proud of Jane Reynolds Park… they are hitting the streets to get direct input from residents who live near the park,” according to a news release from the city of Lancaster.

Teams will be knocking on doors from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 [see a map of the survey area below]. The in-person surveys will be conducted in English or Spanish.

“The city of Lancaster is calling on the community’s support to help to make sure they are placing their efforts in the right direction,” the news release states. ” If residents in the walk-around survey area won’t be home, they can feel free to leave a note at their door or give the Public Safety team a call at 661-723-6000.”

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]