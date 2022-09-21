Girl, 12, missing in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A 12-year-old girl last seen in Palmdale has been reported missing, sheriff’s detectives said.

Zamora James Williams was last seen at approximately 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the 38000 block of 20th Street East, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.

Zamora is Black, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a possible destination of 35800 block of 11th Street East in Palmdale and was last seen wearing a white and black sweater, black shorts and a purple backpack.

Anyone with information about Zamora or her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

