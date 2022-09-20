AJCC hosting local recruitment event for Redtails Logistics

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California (AJCC) will host a recruitment event for Redtails Logistics on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale. To register to attend, visit https://redtails_sep22.eventbrite.com/.

Redtails Logistics, a merchandise distributor in the Antelope Valley, is hiring for the following positions:

Logistics Administrators – Ages 17 to 20, no experience required, training available, part-time hours.

Class C Drivers – Ages 21 and over, must have a good driving record and good sense of directions, full-time hours.

Candidates must be able to lift at least 40 lbs. or more, and able to read, write, and understand English. Candidates also must be able to work weekends.

For more information, email Derek Gordon at Derek.Gordon@jvs-socal.gov or call 424-302-8696.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–