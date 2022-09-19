Palmdale supports Homes 4 Families Rainbow Build with $800K check

PALMDALE -Palmdale city officials, staff, and community volunteers joined Homes 4 Families’ Rainbow Build on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Palmdale Veteran Enriched Neighborhood. The city presented Homes 4 Families with an $800,000 check representing ARPA funds granted to support the project in the building of veteran homes.

In appreciation of the contribution, Homes 4 Families presented the city of Palmdale with a framed piece of art created by a military spouse in the non-profit’s trauma-informed art program.

“This project provides the opportunity for veterans to attain the stability of homeownership, and we are so proud to be a part of that mission,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “We are also glad to again be a part of the annual Rainbow Build, celebrating our LGBTQ+ community.”

The annual Rainbow Build engages neighborhoods, corporations, and the LGBTQ+ community in Homes 4 Families mission to build homes for veteran families. This build brings people together to not only build homes, but to learn about housing issues impacting the LGBTQ+ community and veterans.

As part of the project on Saturday, Sept. 17, groups from Sentry Residential, Edwards Airforce Base, Northrop Grumman, Saugus High School, and more framed two homes, laid a sidewalk, and landscaped, according to Homes 4 Families. The two homes they framed are part of six homes in Phase 2, which will be completed in Spring 2023.

Once completed, this affordable homeownership project will serve 56 military families who earn between 40-80% Area Median Income. The military family members will also receive services such as financial literacy training, homebuyer education, and trauma-informed care. The homeownership program is currently open and accepting applications from qualified low-income veterans. Information and applications can be found at www.Homes4Families.org.

Palmdale’s monetary contribution represents a portion of this project’s approximately $23 million total cost. Additional support for this project includes mortgage assistance for up to $50,000 per household available through the City of Palmdale Housing Authority. This neighborhood is being built in partnership with The California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet). Major contributors include the California Department of Housing and Community Development, Assemblyman Tom Lackey, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, and numerous foundation and corporate partners, including The Ahmanson Foundation, Wells Fargo, Citibank, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, High Desert Medical Group, Lou and Joyce Gonzales, and others.

Homes 4 Families is a nonprofit organization that relies on donations and partnerships to build homes. For more information, visit: https://homes4families.org/.

[Information via news releases from Homes 4 Families and the city of Palmdale.]

