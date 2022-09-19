Authorities ID man shot to death at bar and grill in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the man who was shot dead early Sunday morning in Lancaster.

He was 30-year-old Stephen Bain of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting occurred at the Xalisco Bar and Grill on 42525 10th Street West, where a fight broke out between several men, according to a source at the scene.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are still investigating and have released few details on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to a sheriff’s news release:

The incident was reported Sunday, Sept. 18, at approximately 1:42 a.m. on the 42500 block of 10th Street West in Lancaster. Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a gunshot victim call… When they arrived, they discovered two male adults suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Paramedics arrived and one victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for his injuries and remains in critical condition.”

No further information on the incident was immediately available. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

