WATCH: Deputy saves choking inmate

An inmate’s life was saved Thursday when a deputy conducted the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge pieces of food from the inmate’s throat, sheriff’s officials announced Friday.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Century Regional Detention Facility, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The news release states:

Deputy Palacios heard someone banging on one of the temporary booking cell doors. Palacios immediately went to the booking front cells and saw an inmate inside the cell, making a gaging sound and gesturing he was choking. Palacios immediately entered the cell and attempted to assist the inmate by positioning himself behind the inmate to perform the Heimlich maneuver. Palacios performed approximately 15 abdominal thrusts until the inmate ejected the blockage. The inmate began breathing again, and medical personnel was summoned. He was transported to St. Francis Medical Center for further evaluation.”

The incident was captured on facility camera footage, which the sheriff’s department released Friday. View it below.