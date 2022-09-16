‘Haunt at the Hangar’ returns to Lancaster Oct. 22

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster’s Haunt at the Hangar returns to the Lancaster Municipal Stadium from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22.

“We’re very excited to bring back this beloved and ‘spooktacular’ event to the Lancaster community this fall,” said Mayor Rex R. Perris. “Events like Haunt at the Hangar are part of what makes our city so special – the chances to come together and celebrate with the people we call family, friends, and neighbors.”

Residents are invited to come to the free Halloween-themed event dressed in costumes. The event will feature trick-or-treating, a costume contest, photo opportunities, pumpkin decorating, giant pumpkin carving, a petting zoo, a Halloween movie, treats such as candy corn, kettle corn, candy apples, apple cider, and more.

Attendees will enter the event through a maze, with the option to proceed through a labyrinth of horrors or select a family-friendly experience.

Although event admission is free, certain attractions, activities, and vendors may require purchase. The Hangar (Lancaster Municipal Stadium) is located at 45116 Valley Central Way. For more information on Haunt at the Hangar, visit www.CityOfLancasterCA.gov/Haunt.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

