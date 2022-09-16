Antelope Valley Medical Center taking part in AV Walls project

LANCASTER – A mural at Antelope Valley Medical Center is one of the 16 new murals being created this week in Lancaster and Palmdale as part of the Antelope Valley Walls project, which brings international and local artists together to adorn the community with vibrant murals.

Research shows that art can reduce stress, lower anxiety levels and improve a mood, according to AVMC officials.

“We know art is a powerful tool for self-care and mental health,” said Edward Mirzabegian, AVMC CEO. “It was important for us to provide a space where both our patients and staff can enjoy.”

The sprawling mural, titled “Oasis,” is being created by local artists Koko Brown and Nuri Amanatullah at the mental health unit of Antelope Valley Medical Center. Using a bright and uplifting color palette, the mural depicts a landscape with local fauna scattered throughout a field of poppies. A portion of the mural inside the mental health unit features frames for patients to express themselves and create their own works of art.

“Projects like these are an integral part of establishing a sense of place-making, and a connection with the community,” Amanatullah said. “We are honored to have the opportunity to work with both AV Medical Center and MOAH on this special project that will help bring joy to visitors, patients, and Antelope Valley residents.”

“The city of Lancaster recognizes the connection between art and the quality of life for our community, we are thrilled to partner with AV Medical Center in bringing this stunning contemplative mural to Lancaster’s residents,” said Andi Campognone, Lancaster’s Manager of Arts and Museums.

The AVMC mural will be located at 1600 West Avenue J, on the northwest side of the hospital campus. The wall is located adjacent to the hospital’s mental health recreational area.

The Antelope Valley Walls Festival will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at American Heroes Park, located at 701 West Kettering Street in Lancaster. The free general admission event will feature live music, cultural performers, chalk artists, a car show, arts and crafts, a beer garden, food trucks, and more.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Medical Center.]

