Musical lineup announced for Palmdale’s Kaleidoscope: Art & Music Festival on Oct. 8

PALMDALE – Organizers have announced the lineup of musical performers for the sixth annual Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, coming to the Palmdale Amphitheater on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

“Kaleidoscope is a community favorite event that features unique artful experiences, including local and regional artisans, live musical entertainment, art displays, live muralists crafting spectacular works, in-person painting and craft activities, food, craft beer, and wine,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “The event lineup of diverse musical entertainment will [be] sure to impress.”

There are two stages of live music this year — the Amphitheater mainstage, known as the Kaleidoscope Tapestry Stage, and a second Mosaic Stage in the expanded portion of the festival.

Kaleidoscope’s main stage will feature The Bracken Band at 10 a.m.; Cuban-born musician San Miguel at 11:30 a.m.; LP and The Vinyl at 1 p.m.; Upstream at 2:45 p.m.; and Finnegan Blue finishing the day with a performance at 4:30 p.m.

The Mosaic Stage will feature DNA Studio #1 playing at 10 a.m.; High-D Boys at 11 a.m.; DNA Studio #2 at 12 p.m.; Illunis at 1:15 p.m; Antelope Valley singer/songwriter Janell Crampton at 2:15 p.m.; Mayde in Ireland at 3:30 p.m.; and Siren Valley at 4:30 p.m.

Kaleidoscope will also offer a variety of artisan displays, original works, and live art demonstrations, including works of art created by muralists on site. Works by student, novice, and hobbyist artists will be on display in the ArtLight exhibit, where people age seven and older may try their hand at painting with free brush strokes classes offered throughout the day.

For more information on the upcoming Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, visit www.KaleidoscopeArtFestival.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

