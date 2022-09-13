Repairs on 5 Freeway in Castaic completed 2 days early

CASTAIC – Repair work that forced three overnight closures of the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway in the Castaic area was completed early Tuesday, Sept. 13 — two days ahead of schedule.

As a result, Caltrans canceled additional overnight closures that were set for Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

The closures began last Thursday and were repeated on Sunday and Monday nights. On Tuesday morning, Caltrans proclaimed that the full repair project had been completed, and three northbound lanes were open to traffic two days earlier than expected.

The work repaired damage caused by the Route Fire to retaining walls. The damage caused to the retaining walls included warped steel columns, broken tiebacks and possibly damaged anchors, Caltrans reported. Additionally, cracks in the asphalt widened and wooden lagging on the retaining walls was burned.

The Route Fire, which began around noon on Aug. 31 alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway north of Lake Hughes Road, burned 5,208 acres, destroyed two structures and led to seven heat-related firefighter injuries.