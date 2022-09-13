Palmdale participates in AV Walls mural project

PALMDALE – Four walls in Palmdale will be transformed as part of the Antelope Valley Walls project, with local artists painting daily this week leading up to the Antelope Valley Walls Fest on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The artists and wall locations in Palmdale include:

Sean Banister at Desert Sands Park, 39117 3rd St. East;

Tina Dille at Manzanita Heights Park, 431 Mesa Verde Ave.;

Kim Sielbeck at Marie Kerr Recreation Center, 2723-A W Rancho Vista Blvd.; and

Chris Minsal at the Palmdale Film Stages, 38448 Sierra Hwy.

The artists are painting their murals from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day this week, with the final day of painting shortened on Saturday to allow the muralists to participate in the Antelope Valley Walls Fest. Artists also will be painting murals at several locations throughout Lancaster leading up to the AV Walls Fest.

Free and open to the public, AV Walls Fest is happening from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at American Heroes Park, located at 701 W. Kettering Street in Lancaster. The event will include music, art, and poetry. For complete festival details, visit https://www.lancastermoah.org/walls-fest.

Previously known as POW!WOW! Antelope Valley, Antelope Valley Walls Fest has returned for its fourth installment, bringing international and local artists together to adorn the community with vibrant murals. These new murals will accompany previous murals painted in Lancaster in 2016, 2018, and 2020, adding 20 new murals for the Antelope Valley community. All artists will paint throughout the week leading up to the festival. Founded in 2010 in Hawaii, this project and event are part of a larger global event whose mission is to celebrate music, culture, and art.

For information on Palmdale Public Art, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

Previous related story: Lancaster MOAH to host Antelope Valley Walls Fest on Sept. 17

