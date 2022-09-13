AVMC nominated for “Top Hospital/Medical Center”

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley Medical Center was recently nominated for a Los Angeles Business Journal 2022 Health Care Leadership Award, in the category of “Top Hospital/Medical Center,” officials announced. AVMC’s CEO Edward Mirzabegian was also nominated in the individual category for “Hospital CEO of the Year.”

The hospital was recognized for its contribution and leadership during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. When the hospital was overcome with COVID patients, AVMC met the community’s need with an outdoor field hospital, allowing AVMC to treat hundreds more patients.

During that same period, AVMC added medical services that included two new heart procedures, a bariatric program, and a thrombectomy procedure that can save the lives of stroke patients. AVMC also brought the Antelope Valley Outpatient Imaging Center (AVOIC) under its management to offer a broader line of outpatient radiology services. There are also plans for a new Behavioral Health and Rehabilitation Hospital.

“The important role AVMC has in the community is not taken lightly, and the hospital takes on that responsibility with compassionate, high quality care and a strong commitment to the people of the Antelope Valley,” Mirzabegian said. “Our goal is to continue growing programs available to AV residents, so they don’t have to drive 50 miles for health care services.”

To learn more about the services and programs offered by Antelope Valley Medical Center, visit www.avmc.org.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Medical Center.]

