Authorities ID man found dead in car in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Authorities have identified the man who was found dead Sunday morning inside a vehicle at a Park & Ride lot in Palmdale.

He was 37-year-old Markquis Hayes, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials have released little information on the incident, which they labeled a “shooting death investigation.” An LASD news release issued Sunday night stated:

Deputies from Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded to the rideshare parking lot located in the 200 block of East Avenue S regarding a call of an unconscious man inside a parked car at the location. Upon arriving they discovered the victim unresponsive inside a car parked in the lot. The victim sustained traumatic injuries to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene… There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description at this time. The exact injuries and cause of death will be determined by the Office of Medical Examiner Coroner.”

An examination to determine Hayes’ cause of death is still pending, according to the coroner’s office.

No further information on the incident was immediately available. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Previous related story: Man found dead inside parked car in Palmdale, homicide investigation underway

–