Schizophrenic man missing from Lancaster

LANCASTER – A 46-year-old man who needs medication for schizophrenia and diabetes went missing in Lancaster and sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s to locate him.

Manuel Arias Padilla was last seen at about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, in the 400 block of East Avenue I, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Padilla is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and brown shaved hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and gray shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Missing Persons detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

