Multiple vehicles stuck in Lake Hughes-area mudslide

LAKE HUGHES – Los Angeles County firefighters and helicopters rescued about 50 people Sunday who became stranded in two dozen vehicles in a mudslide on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area.

The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road.

The moving mud reportedly pushed vehicles across the road. One woman told the CHP her two children were on top of her vehicle that slid off the road. Others reported water was getting inside their vehicles.

Firefighters arrived at 7:41 p.m. to help evacuate people from vehicles.

Some people were rescued by firefighters on the ground while others were hoisted to safety by LAFD helicopters, according to an LAFD tweet.

Roads in the area, including southbound Lake Hughes Road south of Elizabeth Lake Road, remained closed due to the mudslide.

A SigAlert was issued for southbound Lake Hughes Road 2 to 3 miles south of Lake Elizabeth Road also due to mudslides and remained in effect.

LANDSLIDE- MUDFLOW | BN 11 | 20120 PINE CANyON RD USFS btw SHAFFER RD & BLAISDELL MTWY #PINEIC | At 7:41 p.m. #LACoFD units arrived to help with multiple cars stuck in mud & debris flow.The incident is still active. Red Cross has been notified along with Public Works#PINEIC pic.twitter.com/IvBa0jI4FV — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) September 12, 2022

