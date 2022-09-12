Man found dead inside parked car in Palmdale, homicide investigation underway

PALMDALE – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man, who was found unresponsive Sunday morning inside a vehicle at a Park & Ride lot in Palmdale.

The incident was reported around 10:50 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, on the 200 block of East Avenue S, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies from Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded to the rideshare parking lot… regarding a call of an unconscious man inside a parked car at the location. Upon arriving they discovered the victim unresponsive inside a car parked in the lot. The victim sustained traumatic injuries to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” the news release states.

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, according to coroner’s officials, who said the victim was in his 30s.

“There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description at this time. The exact injuries and cause of death will be determined by the Office of Medical Examiner-Coroner,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

–