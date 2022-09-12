LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Traffic Taskforce issued more than seven dozen citations in three hours during a speed enforcement operation Monday morning in Lancaster, authorities said.
The speed enforcement operation started at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, and it was conducted on Avenue K near Elm Avenue, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
“The operation resulted in 86 citations and three misdemeanor arrests during a three-hour period,” the news release states.
The Antelope Valley Traffic Task Force consists of Lancaster sheriff’s deputies, Palmdale sheriff’s deputies, and Antelope Valley California Highway Patrol officers. The team conducted targeted speed enforcement operations throughout 2021 and reduced fatal collisions by 34% for that year, officials said in the news release.
“Lancaster Station will be conducting similar enforcement efforts throughout the city in the future and would like to remind motorists to slow down, be attentive, and drive defensively and sober, so that you may avoid a collision,” the news release states.
7 comments for "Lancaster speed enforcement operation nets 86 citations, 3 arrests"
Speed Demon says
I wonder how many citations were given for distracted driving.
Gregg says
They were all distracted. Had they been paying attention they would have seen the officers and slowed down
Jacque says
Yes, we have needed people to slow down. I thank the Task Force for what they do.
Ceemac says
I never lived in a area that has this many auto accidents due to reckless , speeding drivers. fatalities are common in the AV . Thank you task
Force. All lives matter
Tim Scott says
How many ‘areas’ have you lived in in the vast experience pool you are drawing from?
Thomas says
For sure
SB says
Impressive! I’d like to see more of this. Thank you to all involved.