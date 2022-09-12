Lancaster speed enforcement operation nets 86 citations, 3 arrests

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Traffic Taskforce issued more than seven dozen citations in three hours during a speed enforcement operation Monday morning in Lancaster, authorities said.

The speed enforcement operation started at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, and it was conducted on Avenue K near Elm Avenue, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“The operation resulted in 86 citations and three misdemeanor arrests during a three-hour period,” the news release states.

The Antelope Valley Traffic Task Force consists of Lancaster sheriff’s deputies, Palmdale sheriff’s deputies, and Antelope Valley California Highway Patrol officers. The team conducted targeted speed enforcement operations throughout 2021 and reduced fatal collisions by 34% for that year, officials said in the news release.

“Lancaster Station will be conducting similar enforcement efforts throughout the city in the future and would like to remind motorists to slow down, be attentive, and drive defensively and sober, so that you may avoid a collision,” the news release states.

