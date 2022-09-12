DPSS encourages LA County families to take advantage of expanded child tax credit

Although the tax season has ended, it’s not too late for eligible families to claim the tax benefits they qualify for due to the expansion of the federal Child Tax Credit (CTC), according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services.

The American Rescue Plan (ARP) has made it possible for families that normally do not file taxes or have no recent income, to receive the full CTC amount.

“These funds are essential to support families with the high cost of raising children,” said DPSS Acting Director Jackie Contreras. “But many eligible families here in L.A. County have no idea that they qualify, or that they can still receive this credit after the tax season.”

A household can receive up to $3,600 for each child under six years old, and up to $3,000 for each child between six and 17 years old, if they file a tax return before mid-November 2022. Anyone who has a minor child with a Social Security number in their household could receive the credit, even if they do not have a Social Security number themselves.

DPSS is committed to publicizing this information to help local families understand their eligibility for the CTC and how to receive it when filing their 2021 taxes. For more information and to learn about eligibility, visit the Code for America website at www.GetCTC.org/dpssctc22.

Families can also dial 211 to get simple questions answered and obtain limited IRS-certified tax filing assistance or virtual help.

[Information via news release from Los Angeles County.]

