Homes 4 Families Rainbow Build in Palmdale on Sept. 17

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale invites the community to join in the building of veteran homes while building the spirit of community, understanding and friendships, by participating in the 4th annual Rainbow Build.

It’s happening on Saturday, Sept. 17, starting at 9 a.m., in the Palmdale Veteran Enriched Neighborhood, located at 38043 Division Street. To sponsor or sign up as an individual or team, visit https://homes4families.org.

The annual Rainbow Build engages neighborhoods, corporations, and the LGBTQ+ community in Homes 4 Families’ mission to build resiliency, economic growth, neighborhoods, and homes for veteran families. This event brings people together to build homes and learn about housing issues impacting the LGBTQ+ community and veterans.

The city of Palmdale values veterans and is leading the way in providing innovative housing solutions for veterans through projects such as Courson Arts Colony and Homes 4 Families, city officials said in a news release.

For more information on housing programs in Palmdale, contact Sophia Reyes in the city’s Housing Division at 661-267-5126.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

