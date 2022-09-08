Palmdale’s Palettes in the Park set for Sept. 17 & 24

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host two Palettes in the Park programs in September, happening simultaneously at the Marie Kerr Park Community Building, 39700 30th St. West, and Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th Street East.

The Palettes in the Park events will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 and 24.

This art activity is free and open to ages 7 and up. Acrylic paint, brushes, and canvases will be provided. Space and quantities are limited, first come first served. This year’s art activity will be themed to celebrate International Music Day and U.S. National First Responders Day, both of which are recognized in October.

“This is great fun for all our local young, aspiring artists to express themselves creatively and maybe even have their work displayed at Kaleidoscope,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “I look forward to seeing this project also honor our local first responders.”

The art pieces generated by the children during the Palettes in the Park days will be exhibited at Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival at the Palmdale Amphitheater on Oct. 8. The children that participated in creating the art pieces are encouraged to invite their friends and families to view their art on exhibit in the ArtLight tent during the free festival that runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Following Kaleidoscope, some of the art celebrating first responders will be gifted to LA County firefighters, LA County Sheriff’s Deputies and local EMT’s on Oct. 28 to thank them for the service they provide to the Palmdale community.

For more information on Palettes in the Park, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

