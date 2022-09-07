September is Pedestrian Safety Month, LASD offers tips for drivers and pedestrians

PALMDALE – September is Pedestrian Safety Month and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging residents to look out for pedestrians. particularly children who can be less predictable.

Based on data projections from the Governors Highway Safety Association, 7,485 people, or an average of 20 people every day, died after being struck by a vehicle last year – an 11.5% increase from 2020 and a 40-year high.

“People should not feel in danger walking,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Robert Hill said. “Drivers, please slow down and be aware of people who are walking. If we all look out for one another, we can all get where we need to go safely.”

To promote the safety of people walking, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct traffic safety operations throughout the month focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of pedestrians at risk. These violations include speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield, and running stop signs or signals.

LASD offers the following safe driving and walking tips:

Drivers

Do not speed.

Slow down at intersections.

Be prepared to stop for pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks.

Avoid blocking crosswalks while waiting to make a right-hand turn.

Never drive impaired.

Pedestrians

Be predictable.

Use signalized crosswalks where drivers may anticipate foot traffic.

Watch for approaching vehicles and practice due care crossing the street.

At 30 mph, a driver needs at least 90 feet to stop.

Make it easier for drivers to see you at night by wearing light colors, reflective material and using a flashlight.

Be careful crossing streets or entering crosswalks at night or on busier streets with higher speed limits.

–