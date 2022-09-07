Lancaster MOAH to host Antelope Valley Walls Fest on Sept. 17

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Museum of Art and History (MOAH) is gearing up for Antelope Valley Walls Festival 2022, a family-oriented event that celebrates the addition of 15 new murals in the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale.

The free general admission festival will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at American Heroes Park, located at 701 West Kettering Street. It will include live music, cultural performers, chalk artists, a car show, arts and crafts, a beer garden, food trucks, and more.

There will be an exclusive live performance from The Long Shadows, a rock band that includes Clem Burke, the drummer from Blondie, Eurythmics, International Swingers, and Empty Hearts; Mike Cripps, the guitarist from the LA Guns and Brutalists; Gary Twinn from Twenty Flight Rockers and International Swingers; Luke Bossendorfer, guitarist from the Choir Boys and Glimmer; and Gaz Ivin, bass player from Dexy’s and Choir Boys.

There also will be a live performance from the local teen cover band, Skitty Diggs, where the audience is invited to sing along to hit songs.

The cultural performer’s stage will include Hula from the Heart, a Hula school and dance studio that showcases traditional and modern hula; Studio 8135, a group from Littlerock that will share the tradition of Mexican Folklorico dance; and Palmdale’s local musician, David Mountain, who will share his original music.

Attendees will be welcomed to the evening’s festivities by a large art installation and are encouraged to take a photo with it. Community engagement artist Vojislav Radovanović created the piece to celebrate the diversity of the local community.

Antelope Valley Walls Festival 2022 will also include family fun, such as glitter and balloon art, a bounce house, face painting, and arts and crafts. There also will be food from various food trucks and drinks from the Lucky Luke beer garden.

Other highlights will include Chalk Mafia, hosting a live chalk event that includes sidewalk works of 10 professional artists, and spoken word performances by Poetry Circus.

The Lancaster Museum of Art and History is dedicated to igniting the appreciation of art, history, and culture in the Antelope Valley through exhibitions, educational programs, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.lancastermoah.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

