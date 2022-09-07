Bicycle and pedestrian safety operation planned for Lancaster this Thursday

PALMDALE – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies will conduct a traffic safety operation in Lancaster from 2 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, authorities announced.

Deputies will be on the lookout for dangerous driver behaviors that put pedestrians and bicyclists at risk, including speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield or to provide the right of way to bicyclists or pedestrians, and failing to stop for signs and signals, sheriff’s officials said.

“We all have places to be and not everyone gets there by car,” Sgt. Robert Hill said. “Bicyclists and pedestrians have the same rights to the road but face even more risk without the protections vehicles have. We should all be looking out for one another.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department offers the following tips for pedestrians, drivers, and bicyclists to reduce the risk of getting injured or in a crash:

PEDESTRIANS

Be predictable. Use crosswalks, when available.

Take notice of approaching vehicles and practice due care.

Do not walk or run into the path of a vehicle. At 30 mph, a driver needs at least 90 feet to stop.

Be visible. To make it easier for drivers to see you, wear light colors or reflective material and carry a flashlight, particularly at dawn, dusk or at night.

Be extra careful crossing streets or entering crosswalks at night when it is harder to see, or when crossing busier streets with more lanes and higher speed limits.

DRIVERS

Follow the speed limit and slow down at intersections.

Be prepared to stop for pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks.

Avoid blocking crosswalks while waiting to make a right-hand turn.

Never drive impaired.

BICYCLISTS

Obey traffic laws, use hand signals, use lights at night (front white light and rear red reflector), and wear a helmet.

Travel in the same direction of traffic and apply the same requirements as any slow-moving vehicle.

To avoid the door zone, do not ride too closely to parked cars.

If there’s a bike lane, use it, unless making a left turn, passing, or approaching a place where a right turn is allowed.

Yield to pedestrians. Bicyclists must yield the right-of-way to pedestrians within marked crosswalks or within unmarked crosswalks at intersections.

Funding for the bicycle and pedestrian safety operation is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

