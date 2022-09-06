Driver killed in Lancaster rollover crash ID’d

LANCASTER – The coroner’s office has released the name of the driver killed in a rollover crash Monday morning in Lancaster that also injured a passenger.

He was 42-year-old Norvell Frierson of Lancaster.

The fatal crash occurred around 1:27 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, on 20th Street West and Avenue H, said Lt. Michael Prottung of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The vehicle was northbound on 20th Street West when the road turned from pavement to dirt and the driver apparently lost control, Prottung said.

The man identified as Frierson was pronounced dead at the scene, Prottung said.

Paramedics took the passenger to a hospital with injuries not believed life-threatening. The passenger’s age and gender were not available.

