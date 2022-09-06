18-year-old driver dies trying to pass traffic in the Lancaster area

LANCASTER – An 18-year-old Palmdale man died Tuesday morning after he lost control of his vehicle while trying to pass traffic in the Lancaster area, authorities said.

Milton Velis Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle collision, which happened around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on Avenue J east of 150th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

According to a CHP report, Velis was driving a 2000 Infiniti westbound on Avenue J when he “attempted to pass westbound traffic and lost control” of his vehicle.

The Infiniti “traveled off the roadway and crashed into an Edison pole, overturned, and came to rest within the desert area,” the CHP report states.

Velis was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, resulting in fatal injuries, according to the CHP report.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected at this time,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Alonzo at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.