18-year-old driver dies trying to pass traffic in the Lancaster area

LANCASTER – An 18-year-old Palmdale man died Tuesday morning after he lost control of his vehicle while trying to pass traffic in the Lancaster area, authorities said.
Milton Velis Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle collision, which happened around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on Avenue J east of 150th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
According to a CHP report, Velis was driving a 2000 Infiniti westbound on Avenue J when he “attempted to pass westbound traffic and lost control” of his vehicle.
The Infiniti “traveled off the roadway and crashed into an Edison pole, overturned, and came to rest within the desert area,” the CHP report states.
Velis was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, resulting in fatal injuries, according to the CHP report.
“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected at this time,” the CHP report states.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Alonzo at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.
Big Sister says
My little brother.. why? Please tell me why. I’ll keep your legacy going papa. I’ll see you again soon. I promise I’ll be here for you through this..
Melissa Monteros says
Dont be putting opinions on my BLOOD, you dont know him. Your reading a article not living it.
Tio & Tia says
Lil Milton words can’t explain our pain we still can’t believe it. We will forever keep you alive thru our great memories for always in our hearts. You were one of a kind this is hard for all of us. May god rest your soul Rest In Peace Lil Milton we love you we miss you and will forever miss you. Tio&Tia I love you nephew ✝️
Wendy Sigala says
Prayers to your family young man and please visit them often in their dreams to help ease the pain! GONE BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN!
Ronyda says
My Deepest Condolences to the family for the loss of their precious son ,brother grandson ,nephew, friend prayers lifted for you all for comfort and strength for each new day without him , Enjoy Heaven visit your family in their dreams keep them safe until you see them again in Paradise.
Prayer over Pain says
My thoughts and prayer are with the family. Loss kid never easy and a tragic lose can increase the burden. Most of us should have been victims of our bad ideas and accidents. It’s by God’s farce that we are still here when many others didn’t survive. Parents keep teaching your kids and praying for your kids as they make decisions. My heart is broken with theirs and my prayers are for strength and comfort during this difficult life changing time.
Fred says
You don’t see anything wrong with praying to a “god” that you imagine has the ability to save kids from fatal tragedies, but won’t unless the parents telepathically beg him? And even then, there’s only a 50% chance. If there has ever been even the slightest bit of evidence that talking to imaginary friends can solve real life problems, it would be common knowledge.
Kms says
This should be a lesson learned by every teen driver.
A car is a powerful machine not a toy.
Ronyda says
Jasper says
Yes you are half right. Only reason i say half is because it does not matter if your a teen driver an adult driver or a senior driver no matter how old you are any one can loose control of a vehicle at any times whether its the drivers fault or whether its the manufacturers part in the vehicle that malfunctioned so you can not just say that it should be a lesson to teen drivers because infact all drivers need to be aware of how dangerous a vehicle can be no matter what the situation is or whos driving at the time.
Sincerely Jasper
Christian says
if you get to these parents’ house and tell them their boy is driving dangerously, they’ll get upset and they won’t try to correct the problem
Save says
It seems that this won’t be an issue for his parents now….
Jasper says
Christian its funny how you are so very quick to say such a thing like that especially since you weren’t there in his shoes in his situation because if you were you would have known that he was on his way to work and it being so early in the morning we tend to forget the littlest things to do as in check our mirrors check our oil our tire pressure etc. . . But yet your so quick to talk such a negative comment about him well ill tell you this that was my lil cousin and yes unfortunately he wasn’t wearing his seat belt sadly but at the same time do you know that if he ended up wearing it was he still gonna survive the scene of the accident was tragic and very heart breaking to see him passed away the way he was for hours until the corner came you obviously have no idea what your talking about because he was indeed a great young man who just made a honest but tragic mistake that ended up costing him his life. My point is this dont be so quick to bad mouth parents or legal guardians because of something you think would happen. Because half of the time you might just be wrong. Sincerely Jasper
Seatbelts Save Lives says
At least Milt didn’t maim or kill anyone else.
Obviousness says
Himself!!! Worst one he could of hurt!
Jasper says
What do you mean by that comment are you implying he wanted to kill himself because i will stop you right there and make it clear that it was a honest accident to which he lost control of the vehicle which costed him his own life he was only 18yrs old on his way to work he was not out running a muck no instead he was on his way to make a honest living just like the rest of us that want to make money and live in peace the right way so for that reason i say next time choose your words wisely because by the comment you left it just hurts our family more so because we feel that people like you/because of the comment are saying he did this on purpose or that hes better off dead because of a honest mistake that was taken place.
sincerely JASPER
Really says
No, a child, a baby, a pregnant woman…. All are who could have been worse
Jasper says
I dont understand what this comment is supposed to mean exactly it can be taken out of context to which i am asking what do you mean by this because at the end of the day that is my little cousin who lost his life yesterday no one elses so for that reason if your implying that ( better himself get killed instead of him killing other people) simply because he lost control of a vehicle trying to pass another you need to take in consideration how slippery that road is exactly and how just a lil bit of wind can cause any vehicle to loose control down that street unfortunately my cousins accident isn’t the only fatal accident on that road there are actually alot of other fatal accidents on that road due to unknown reasons but the point is dont be so quick to say hurtful comments when you dont know the full story
Sincerely Jasper
