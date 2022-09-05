Robbery suspect wounded in deputy-involved shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man wanted in connection with multiple armed robberies was wounded during a deputy-involved shooting Monday morning in Lancaster, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 8:58 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, on the 44500 block of Sierra Highway, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies from Lancaster Sheriff’s Station observed a male Black adult wanted in connection with multiple armed robberies… As deputy personnel attempted to detain the suspect, he produced a firearm and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” the news release states.

“The suspect was treated by medical personnel on scene and transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries,” the news release states.

No further information was released on the suspect’s condition, and his name was not released.

“A firearm was recovered at the scene. There are no outstanding suspects, and there is no additional information available at this time,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

