LANCASTER – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate an infant boy who was allegedly abducted by his mother in Lancaster before child welfare workers could take him.
“There was an immediate removal order from DCFS (Department of Children and Family Services) when the suspect left the hospital with the child prior to the removal,” according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
“This is considered a parental abduction by [the infant’s] mother, Alexus Simpson,” the news release states.
The infant boy was identified as Jack Evans. Sheriff’s officials said he was last seen at 1:20 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Antelope Valley Hospital, in the 1600 block of West Avenue J in Lancaster. Jack was three days old at the time of his disappearance, sheriff’s officials said.
His mother, 25-year-old Alexus Simpson, was described as 5-feet tall and 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information that might help detectives locate Alexus Simpson or the infant is encouraged to contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or at http://lacrimestoppers.org.
3 comments for "Lancaster mother allegedly abducts infant ahead of DCFS removal"
Dauntless says
I wouldn’t turn her in if I did see her! There isn’t enough facts being reported about the situation! And everyone knows we cannot always trust the DCFS or, the other powers that be!
Tim Scott says
Alex Villanueva got hired to enforce the law, not you and not me. In my opinion anyone who is not getting paid to enforce the law should never volunteer. The only word I ever say to a cop is “lawyer.”
ACE says
POOR WOMAN..!
HOPE SHE ESCAPES THESE FOOLS AND THEIR CORRUPT AND EVIL SYSTEM…
SHE NEEDS HELP…
WHAT WORSE CAN THEY DO TO HER THAN TAKE AWAY HER BABY..?
WHAT DID SHE DO TO GET SUCH ARBITRARY PUNISHMENT FROM BUREAUCRATS WHO COULD CARE LESS…
HOW ABOUT GETTING HER AND HER A BABY A PLACE TO STAY..?
HOW ABOUT SOME FAITHFUL CHURCH MEMBERS HELPING..?
***
THIS IS SICKENING AND WRONG…
ABOLISH THE DCFS…
FIRE THEM ALL..!
