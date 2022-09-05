Driver killed, passenger injured in Lancaster rollover crash

LANCASTER – A driver was killed and his passenger injured Monday morning in a rollover crash in Lancaster.

The crash occurred around 1:27 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, on 20th Street West and Avenue H, said Lt. Michael Prottung of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

A vehicle was northbound on 20th Street West when the road turned from pavement to dirt and the driver apparently lost control, Prottung said.

The man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene, Prottung said. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

Paramedics took the passenger to a hospital with injuries not believed life-threatening, authorities said. The passenger’s age and gender were not available.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.

