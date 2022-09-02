Schedule change for fireworks celebration this Saturday

PALMDALE – Due to an Excessive Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service, gates for the Fireworks Celebration this Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Palmdale Amphitheater will not open until 5:30 p.m., organizers announced.

Attendees are advised to plan for high temperatures by bringing handheld umbrellas and factory-sealed bottles of water.

The Fireworks Celebration is presented by the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale. The event will kick off at 6 p.m. with a live concert by Platinum Groove, followed by a colorful fireworks show choreographed to music.

Tickets are still available at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com. Admission is $5 for adults, with free admission tickets available for children 12 and under. Everyone entering must have a ticket. Parking is free but limited. Large crowds are expected, so carpooling and alternate forms of transportation are encouraged. Additional parking will be available at The Highlands Christian Fellowship and Highland High School, which is a 20-minute walk to the park.

Food and beverage concessions will be available on site. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and/or low back chairs to sit on. No outside food, fireworks, alcohol, pets or EZ ups are allowed. Factory-sealed water bottles are allowed and highly encouraged.

Pets, livestock suggestions

Residents with pets who live near the Palmdale Amphitheater should take extra precautions on Sept. 3, between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. The fireworks show will be about 17 minutes long. Residents who would like to shelter their animal in their vehicle or trailer are welcome to park in the parking lot at Pelona Vista Park. Animals must never be left unattended. Only dogs and cats are allowed in the park on a leash, and all other animals must remain in a vehicle or trailer.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions for the heat, including providing water for pets or livestock. Pelona Vista Park must be vacated by 10 p.m.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

