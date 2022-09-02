Palmdale, Lancaster city halls to close for Labor Day holiday

PALMDALE – City of Palmdale administrative and business offices, South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES), Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, and Palmdale City Library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. Administrative and business offices will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 7:30 a.m.

The Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38350 Sierra Highway adjacent to the library, will serve as a designated cooling center on Monday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

DryTown Water Park will be open Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at www.drytownwaterpark.com.

To report emergencies after hours, weekends or on holidays, residents may call 661-267-5338 or report them online at www.CityofPalmdale.org. Emergencies include sewer overflows, roadway/right of way hazards including downed tree limbs, downed signs and potholes, or broken sprinkler lines in city parks and landscaped areas. Palmdale City Library materials may be ordered, and online services such as Homework Help and multiple research and enrichment resources may be accessed 24 hours a day, every day a www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

Parking and administrative citations may also be paid online, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.cityofpalmdale.org/206/Citations. Business licenses may be paid online by visiting https://palmdale.hdlgov.com/.

Administrative and business offices will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 am.

City of Lancaster offices closed Sept. 5

All city of Lancaster offices and the city’s COVID-19 testing site at Lancaster Municipal Stadium will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day. City offices and the testing site will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 6. In the meantime, residents may continue utilizing the services offered online at www.cityoflancasterca.gov.

City Hall’s regular business hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday; and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The City Maintenance Yard’s normal hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and Fridays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

[Information via news releases from the cities of Palmdale and Lancaster.]

–