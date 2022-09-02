Over $1M raised at 2022 Kiwanis Jr. Livestock Auction

LANCASTER – The 67th annual Kiwanis Jr. Livestock Auction on Aug. 26 set an all-time fundraising record with the total raised coming in at $1,013,282.93, organizers announced.

This year’s event had a total of 266 “lots”/ animals up for bid and there were 84 registered buyers/bidders, according to organizers.

The top 20 buyers for this year’s event were: Ron Emard’s AV Animal House Buyer’s Association, California Compaction Corporation, Bowe Contractors, Inc., Theurer Orthodontics, Rich Meier’s Landscaping, Inc., NSATF, BUC, Calandri Farms, Inc., PBLA Surveying, All Glass & Plastics, Kyle & Kyle Ranches Inc., Porter Concrete Construction, Barnyard Belles, Tyler Ranch, AV Action Air Inc., Progression Drywall Corporation, All Cal Jet, Gorrindo Ranch & Cattle, Henry’s Hardware & Supply, and Hir JIn.

“Year after year, this community comes together to support our agricultural youth in unprecedented fashion,” said Drew Mercy, AV Fair Board of Directors President. “The funds raised during this 2022 event are a true testament to the commitment to this long-standing program, a program that truly benefits local youth and families in very tangible ways.”

This year’s auction, as with the last two years, was a stand-alone event. The 2022 fall Fair, “What A Ride!,” will take place from Sept. 23 through Oct. 2. For more information visit avfair.com.

[Information via news release from the AV Fair & Event Center.]

