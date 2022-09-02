Grocery distribution event in Lake Los Angeles Sept. 14

LAKE LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County is hosting a free drive-thru grocery distribution event on Sept. 14 at Stephen Sorensen Park, located at 16801 East Avenue P in Lake Los Angeles.

Signs will be posted directing motorists to the pickup area. To enter the pickup line, motorists must turn west from 170th Street East onto Avenue P.

Line-up begins at 8:30 a.m., and groceries will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, in the park’s parking lot. There are no eligibility restrictions or reservations required; the groceries are available to everyone. The boxes of groceries will contain meat, cheese, pasta, canned goods and fruit or vegetables.

Recipients are advised to wear facemasks and remain in their vehicles while the groceries are loaded by workers. The groceries will be provided by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. The distribution event is hosted by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation.

This will be Los Angeles County’s 10th grocery distribution in the Antelope Valley in partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Grocery distribution events were held in 2020 in Littlerock, Lake Los Angeles, Quartz Hill, east Lancaster and Pearblossom, last year at Antelope Valley College and twice at the University of Antelope Valley’s Pioneer Event Center and in June at Sorensen Park.