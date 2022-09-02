Chimbole Cultural Center open as cooling center for Labor Day holiday

PALMDALE – The National Weather Service Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Monday, Sept. 5, at 8 p.m. for Southern California, including the Antelope Valley.

City of Palmdale officials have announced that the Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., is a designated cooling center open to people of all ages today through Sunday, Sept. 4. The Palmdale City Library will be closed for the Monday, Sept. 5 Labor Day holiday.

The Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38350 Sierra Highway adjacent to the library, will serve as a designated cooling center on Monday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service is predicting dangerously hot conditions, with high temperatures of 95 to 112 through Saturday, and 100 to 115 Sunday and Monday, including abnormally warm overnight temperatures. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents should monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

For additional information visit: https://www.cityofpalmdale.org/732/Extreme-Heat or https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 2-1-1 to locate the nearest LA County designated cooling center.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs, may also call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 LA County services can also be accessed by visiting www.211la.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–