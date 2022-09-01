Woman barricaded in Lancaster residence taken into custody

LANCASTER – A woman who barricaded herself in a residence in Lancaster early Thursday morning was taken into custody, authorities said.
Special Enforcement Bureau personnel were sent at 1:05 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, to the 4500 Block of East Avenue E to assist deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station with a woman who barricaded herself inside the residence, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Los Angels County Sheriff’s Department.
Some nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, and crisis negotiators worked to contact the woman. About 7 a.m., the sheriff’s department reported that the suspect was taken into custody “without further incident.”
“The area was deemed safe and all neighborhood evacuees were allowed to return to their homes,” a sheriff’s statement said. The woman’s name was not released, and no further information on the incident was immediately available.
#LASD SEB SWAT operation for an armed, barricaded assault with a deadly weapon suspect in Lancaster has concluded. Suspect in custody. East Avenue E reopened. Neighborhood safe. pic.twitter.com/eINoHzzKFH
— SEB (@SEBLASD) September 1, 2022
Johnny R. says
“Some nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution”
I would refuse to leave my own property and I’d inform LEO’s if the crazy woman comes in my house she will be met with deadly force