California Highway Patrol officers will be ramping up operations on highways throughout Los Angeles County starting Friday to catch drunk and drug-impaired drivers as part of the agency’s annual Labor Day weekend enforcement campaign.
The maximum enforcement period will get underway at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, and conclude at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5. During the period, all available officers will be deployed for targeted patrols.
“Alcohol- and drug-impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of traffic fatalities and injuries in California, and the moment an impaired driver gets behind the wheel, they put themselves and every other person on the road in great danger,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said.
“The CHP is committed to enforcement and non-enforcement strategies, including education and community engagement, to ensure the highest level of safety for everyone traveling throughout California during the holiday,” Ray continued.
During the 2021 Labor Day weekend, officers statewide arrested 985 motorists on suspicion of driving under the influence, compared to 900 taken into custody during the same period in 2020. Forty-three people died in wrecks throughout California over Labor Day weekend in 2021, the agency said.
Officials noted that with most CHP officers and sergeants certified as “drug recognition experts,” they will be better equipped to spot motorists under the influence of marijuana and other drugs.
Numerous additional law enforcement agencies will also be involved in the anti-DUI patrols countywide. The efforts coincide with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s ongoing “Drive Sober, or Get Pulled Over” campaign nationwide.
–
1 comment for "CHP’s annual Labor Day weekend DUI crackdown starts Friday"
ACE says
AS A LONG TIME TRAFFIC ACCIDENT INVESTIGATOR FOR MAJOR PLAINTIFF PERSONAL INJURY LAW FIRMS…
I HAVE SEEN THE HORRIBLE EFFECTS OF DRUNKEN DRIVING…
***
I HAVE NEVER GONE OUT ON A POT DRIVING ALONE ACCIDENTS…
***
OH SURE, DRUNKS AND HARD CORE DOPERS SOMETIMES USE THE POT AS WELL…
MOST USE IT TO COME DOWN OR MELLOW OUT…
***
WHEN I FIRST STARTED SMOKING AS A TEEN IT WAS DURING MY MEMBERSHIP IN A DIRT TRACK MOTORCYCLE RACING CLUB…
IT INCLUDED AMA PROFESSIONAL RACERS…
THEY SMOKED POT AND STILL RACED AT HIGH SPEEDS…
***
I THINK SMOKING POT AND DRIVING IS SAFER BECAUSE THEY ARE MORE CAREFUL…
MORE AWARE…
***
POT IS WAY DIFFERENT THAN BOOZE…
SMOKING POT DOES NOT MAKE YOU DRUNK, SLUGGISH, LOUD, AGGRESSIVE, VIOLENT OR STUPID LIKE BOOZE DOES…
POT SMOKERS ARE MORE MELLOW, PATIENT AND LESS INCLINED TO ROAD RAGE…
ENDURING THE DAILY FREEWAY GRID LOCK IS MORE BEARABLE…
***
CURRENT DUI ENFORCEMENT DOES LITTLE TO STOP DRUNK DRIVING ACCIDENTS…
IT DOES GENERATE BIG MONEY FOR THE STATE…
***
ALL IN THE FACE OF OFFERING BOOZE FOR SALE AT EVERY GAS STATION, RESTAURANT AND SMALL MARKET…
AND PROMOTING DRINKING AT SO MANY NATIONAL DRUNKEN HOLIDAYS…
***
HOW ABOUT STOPPING ALL BOOZE SALES A WEEK BEFORE THE HOLIDAY..?
OF COURSE, THAT WAY THE COPS WOULDN’T BE WORKING OVERTIME FOR EVERY HOLIDAY…
***
NO STONED DRIVING TESTS HAVE BEEN DONE YET EITHER…
WHAT IF THEY DID BETTER..?
***
A STUPID PERSON THAT SMOKES POT IS STILL A STUPID PERSON, ONLY NOW THEY ARE A STONED STUPID PERSON…
***