VA outreach event in Quartz Hill Sept. 17

QUARTZ HILL – A Veterans Administration outreach event is planned for Saturday, Sept. 17, in Quartz Hill.

It’s scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3000, located at 4342 West Avenue L.

Los Angeles VA Regional Office staff will help veterans with identification cards, COVID 19 vaccinations, and flu shots. Attendees will also be provided information on how to make appointments and complete benefit forms with the VA Benefits Administration and how to make appointments with the VA Hospital Administration for medical visits, mental health services, and home care.

Veterans should bring their DD-214 discharge documents and can get free breakfast and lunch.

Also participating will be representatives of the Bakersfield National Cemetery, legislators’ offices, Antelope Valley College’s Veterans Resource Center, and the Los Angeles County Veteran Peer Access Network, which helps with legal services, employment, mental health treatment, and housing for homeless veterans.

[Information via news release from the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.]

