Palmdale City Library open as cooling center

PALMDALE – The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch from Wednesday morning, Aug. 31, through Sunday evening, Sept. 4, for the Antelope Valley.

With dangerously hot conditions including temperatures up to 110 expected over the next few days, Palmdale city officials have announced that the Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., is a designated cooling center open to people of all ages.

The library’s hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Library’s phone number is 661-267-5600.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents should monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation.

Authorities are advising residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

For more information visit: https://www.cityofpalmdale.org/732/Extreme-Heat or https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 2-1-1 to locate the nearest LA County designated cooling center.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs, may also call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 LA County services can also be accessed by visiting www.211la.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–