Winners announced in Palmdale’s “Generations” juried art contest

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale Friday night announced the winners of its eighth annual “Generations” juried art contest at a reception and exhibit held simultaneously at Legacy Commons and Palmdale Playhouse.

“This is important for the community,” Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said during the ceremony. “This exhibit and the amazing artwork on display demonstrates the heart and soul of the community.”

The winners are:

12 years and younger category First place: Gabriela Sotelo , Las Mariposas Second place: Sanyu Kalyesubula , Mae Jemison Third place: Hailey Pette , The Giant Hamburger Honorable mentions: Lysander Urban , Moths into Moonlight, Mariam Barsegyan , Music is the Future, and Ali Kalyesubula , Mechanical Bear Ninja.

13 to 17 category First place: Arianne Abad , Society Second place: Jasmin Machen, Birds in Hand Third place: Jeanine Dacula , Fruits Honorable mentions: Francis Escudero , Demon of Chaos, LaShay Long , Finding Peace of Mind, and Sofia Sedano , German Shorthair Pointer

18 to 54 category First place: Chelsea Williams , River Second place: Michelle Santillan , Lake Palmdale Third place: Goldie Salimkhan , Lord of Reconciliation, The Lovers, and the Chariot Honorable mentions: Stephanie Lemus , Palm Springs I, II, III, Jordin Rice , Monster in the Washer, and Morena Ponce Taborda , Calma

55 and older category First place: Myung Kang , Return Second place: Lisa Hicks , Thirst for Knowledge Third place: Robert Fields , Wilted Sunflower Honorable mentions: Monica Manzoni , Little Window of Dreams, Yancy Calzada , Avenue N, and George Vellios, Autumn Day



The winners were selected from 120 different works submitted by 82 local and regional artists. The works are on display now through Oct. 1. For exhibit hours, call 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

