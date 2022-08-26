Person hit by freight train and killed in Palmdale area

PALMDALE – A person was struck and killed by a Union Pacific freight train Friday morning in Palmdale, authorities said.

The fatality was reported around 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, in the 38800 block of Clocktower Plaza Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

According to a tweet by Metrolink, passenger rail service was affected, and the tracks were closed between Palmdale and Lancaster “due to a UPRR freight train striking a person on the tracks. Please expect delays, update to follow.”

The victim was a woman who was fatally injured, according to a source at the scene. This information was not confirmed by authorities, and the victim’s identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

No further information on the incident was immediately released.

–