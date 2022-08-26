Palmdale road construction updates [Aug. 29 – Sept. 4]

ROAD CONSTRUCTION UPDATE IN THE CITY OF PALMDALE FOR THE WEEK OF AUGUST 29 THROUGH SEPTEMBER 4, 2022.

Citywide Local Street Rehabilitation Project

The City of Palmdale has contracted with Manhole Adjusting Inc. to implement the local road cape seal program which is currently under construction in various neighborhoods across the City. This is the third phase of a multiphase project and impacted residents will get a notice explaining the work phase and further notice of any street closures and/or parking restrictions. During the upcoming phase (chip seal placement), there will be brief daytime street closures and restricted parking that may require you park a short walking distance away while the chip seal is placed and allowed to cool prior to driving on it. Roads will be open to traffic at the end of the workday, but in-street parking restrictions remain in effect per the dates shown on the temporary no-parking signs. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience while this important work is completed.

Division Street from Avenue R to 1000’ South of Avenue R

Storm drain construction. Please slow down for work zone and expect delays.

47th Street East between Avenue R and Avenue R-8

Intermittent lane closure of the #1 southbound lane of 47th Street East between Avenue R and Avenue R-8 for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Palmdale Boulevard between Division Street and the 14 Freeway

Intermittent lane closure of the #1 westbound lane of Palmdale Boulevard between Division Street and the 14 Freeway for General benefits irrigation repairs. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Avenue R from 35th Street East to Janus Drive

Intermittent lane closures on both sides of Avenue R for utility work. Please slow down for construction zone and expect delays.

Avenue N-2 west of 45th Street West

Intermittent shoulder closure on Avenue N-2 west of 45th Street West for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Avenue S from Downing Street to 10th Street East

Intermittent lane closure of the #1 westbound lane of Avenue S between Downing Street and 10th Street East for graffiti abatement. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Avenue R from Sierra Highway to 25th Street East

Intermittent lane closures on both sides of Avenue R for utility and road work. Please slow down for construction zone and expect delays.

CLOSURE Avenue R from Division Street to 1000’ East

Closure of Avenue R for sewer improvements. Detour in place. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Avenue Q-12 from 10thStreet East to 12th Street East

Sidewalk installation and repairs along Avenue Q-12. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

3rdStreet East and Technology Drive

Lane and shoulder closures on 3rd Street East and Technology Drive around Desert Sands Park for utility work. Flagging operation in place. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays

12. Pearblossom Highway at 47th Street East

Pilot Gas Station open. Please slow down and observe new traffic patterns.

13. Avenue R and 35th Street East

Shoulder closure westbound Avenue R, starting about 200’ East of Aubrieta Street for street improvements. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

14. Challenger Way between Avenue M (Columbia Way) and Avenue L

Intermittent street and lane closures on Challenger Way for road work. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

