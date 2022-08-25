Lancaster announces more distribution dates, locations for baby formula

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster, in partnership with Baby2Baby, announced in May a plan to distribute $120,000 worth of baby formula to Lancaster families impacted by the current nationwide formula shortage. After a weeklong distribution, more formula has arrived for local families in need.

One thousand cans of Mama Bear Advantage Premium Infant Formula with Iron were delivered to Lancaster City Hall, and residents interested in this free formula can attend the following distribution events.

From 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at the Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, located at 43063 10th Street West.

From 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at The BLVD Market, along Fern to Ehrlich Avenue on Lancaster Boulevard.

There will be larger distribution events in partnerships with local organizations in the near future, city officials said in a news release.

“We know that proper nutrition is important for infants and all children… We deeply appreciate the collaboration with Baby2Baby to help Lancaster get the baby formula that our community needs,” said Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris. “Partnering with so many generous organizations in our community to efficiently reach our residents with this formula will make all the difference in getting our children fed.”

Baby2Baby is a national LA-based nonprofit that provides essential items to children living in poverty. Baby2Baby works with wholesale partners to have formula made to order at as low as a third of the retail price, enabling Lancaster to get the most out of the investment and help the greatest number of families

In addition to hosting baby formula giveaways, the city of Lancaster regularly offers a variety of resources and services to residents in need through Lancaster Connect. For more information, visit LancasterConnect.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

–